Poll: Would You Rather Do Your Lips or Your Brows?

Jennifer Hudson knows how to get her live studio audience talking.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” a game in which the audience had to choose between two things to keep in their beauty and makeup routine.

Jennifer asked the crowd if “you’re about to beat your face,” what would you prefer: putting on lipstick or doing your eyebrows?

“Lipstick has to go. You can’t walk out the house with no eyebrows,” one woman in the audience said.

“No, you could do without those brows. Lips stay!” a different audience member said in disagreement. “You need a pop of color. I think you need the lips.”

Another woman said, “It depends,” as “some people don’t have eyebrows.”

In the episode, celebrity guests Shania Twain and Jodie Turner-Smith both said lipstick had to go.

“’Cause I have eyebrows now, but I really don’t have a lot of eyebrows,” Jodie explained, adding that drawing on brows could be “so stressful!”

When it came to her pick, Jennifer agreed with her guests and gave lipstick the boot.

“I don’t feel right without my eyebrows,” Jennifer said. “I need an eyebrow because it structures the face and I get real frustrated.”

“If I get a day and you won’t give me two seconds to draw an eyebrow on, I’m ready to fight somebody,” she added. “My day won’t go right.”

Jennifer admitted, however, that “sometimes I may not draw [my eyebrows] right.”

We have to ask:

