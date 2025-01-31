Usher and Sheryl Lee Ralph Join the Guest Lineup

Bellamy Brewster/Larry Barnard

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in February 3 to February 7 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with music icons, TV stars, Broadway legends, and many more! Plus, a whole episode dedicated to the Big Game!

Monday, February 3

Larry Barnard/Stephanie Girard/Claire Marie Vogel

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and her son Etienne Maurice visit the show! Sheryl chats about the hit series “Abbott Elementary,” and her son discusses his organization WalkGood LA, which has been helping survivors of the recent Southern California fires.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Teddy Swims stops by to talk about his album “I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2).”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes viral sensation Charlie Campbell from Birmingham, Alabama. The 12-year-old went viral after a video of him singing “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims at a basketball camp caught the attention of Teddy himself!

Tuesday, February 4

Bellamy Brewster

R&B legend Usher visits Jennifer to talk about his new Audible project and more.

Plus, the Southern University and A&M College Marching Band from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, appears on the show. Jennifer talks to the band director, Dr. Kedric Taylor, about their performance at the Honda Battle of the Bands at SoFi Stadium.

Wednesday, February 5

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Jennifer welcomes “General Hospital” cast members Finola Hughes, Laura Wright, Cameron Mathison, Donnell Turner, Tanisha Harper, and Maurice Benard to discuss the show’s 62nd season.

Next, 9-year-old Denzil Irving III, also known as “Professor D3” from Fort Pierce, Florida, joins the show to discuss his journey as an aspiring chemist. He teaches chemistry on his Instagram and YouTube channels, where he shares his love for STEM.

Thursday, February 6

Meagan Shuptar

Singer and actress Heather Headley stops by to dish about the newest season of her show “Sweet Magnolias.”

Plus, 6-year-old food critic Reese Jackson from New Orleans, Louisiana, stops by to taste some Super Bowl-themed snacks.

Friday, February 7

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” hosts a special Super Bowl episode!