First-Gen College Student’s Viral Celebration After Passing the Bar is Absolute Joy

Civil rights lawyer Hadiyah Cummings from Conway, Arkansas, stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss her video that recently went viral.

In the video, the 25-year-old is sitting in front of her computer, surrounded by a room full of family members nervously waiting in anticipation for her to find out if she passed the bar exam.

When Hadiyah begins screaming, they know it’s good news! The whole family breaks out in cheers and cries as they celebrate Hadiyah’s joyous achievement.

“It felt like a war cry,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the show of her happily hysterical reaction in the video. “We did it!”

Hadiyah lost her mother just a week before graduating from Yale Law School in May 2024. She explained that her emotions were high in the video because she deeply missed her mom in that moment and was so thankful to have her family there supporting her.

“She is the strongest person I’ve ever known,” she told JHud of her mother, who raised her and her three siblings by herself while facing over 20 evictions. She described her mother as “someone who cheered so loud that I never noticed who wasn’t cheering.”

Growing up in a low socio-economic household as a first-generation college student, passing the bar was a significant milestone for Hadiyah. She is incredibly proud to be the first lawyer in her family and currently practices civil law in Arkansas.

“Who am I not to use my skills, use my lived experience to pour that into my community?” she told Jennifer about why she was interested in civil law.

Hadiyah recently founded and runs Lawyher , a nonprofit that supports women of color pursuing law, as Black women make up only 2% of U.S. attorneys. The organization runs a fellows program designed to provide comprehensive support to aspiring law students.

