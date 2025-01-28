Formerly Homeless Teen From Wisconsin’s Most Dangerous Neighborhood Grows Into Inspiring Community Leader

Jessica Currie from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is the founder and executive director of Missionary Currie for Women and Children Inc. , a nonprofit dedicated to assisting thousands of underserved families through transitional housing, workshops, mentoring, and events.

The organization provides essential resources, such as food, clothing, and diapers. They also throw baby showers for expectant mothers who wouldn’t be able to celebrate this momentous occasion in the way they deserve.

Jessica was inspired to start her nonprofit from her own lived experiences.

She was raised by her grandmother in the zip code 53206, highly regarded as the most crime-ravaged, poverty-stricken neighborhood in Wisconsin. After becoming pregnant at 16, she dropped out of high school and was forced to live in her car.

While experiencing homelessness, Jessica had difficulty getting the resources she needed as a new mom. Now, 15 years later, Jessica is a college graduate, a wife, a mother of six, and a motivational speaker who serves her community through her nonprofit.

“It means the world to me to give to my community,” she told Jennifer on the show. “So many people wrote me off… God wasn’t done with the pen, he was writing the story for me to be here at ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’!”

Jessica’s selfless work has been recognized by the city, which named November 21 — Jessica’s grandmother’s birthday — as Missionary Currie for Women and Children Day in the city of Milwaukee.

As thanks for all the amazing help she’s given to those in need over the years, Jennifer surprised Jessica and her family with an incredible all-inclusive Mexican vacation with roundtrip airfare!

