Keith Urban, Halle Bailey & Smokey Robinson Join the Guest Lineup

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in December 9 to December 13 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with rap legends, movie stars, viral sensations, and many more!

Monday, December 9

Jennifer welcomes “The Real Full Monty” stars Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey, Taye Diggs, and James Van Der Beek in an exclusive cast interview. They’ll chat about “The Real Full Monty,” a two-hour special in which a group of male celebrities will bare all to raise awareness for cancer research.

Next, 9-year-old singer Mirabel Pan Weston from Boston, Massachusetts, joins the show to sing “Hallelujah” and talk about her passionate, award-winning performances around Boston.

Tuesday, December 10

Actress and singer Jennifer Love Hewitt drops by to talk about Lifetime’s new film “The Holiday Junkie” and her new book “Inheriting Magic.”

Pat Houston and world-renowned musician Rickey Minor visit Jennifer and discuss the Whitney Houston concert film “Whitney Houston — The Concert for a New South Africa (Durban).”

Jennifer then welcomes Shiller Joseph and his kidney donor, Krissy Miller, from Provo, Utah, as they share their inspiring story. In 2020, Shiller needed a kidney transplant and moved to Provo for his daughter’s education. Krissy, inspired to donate a kidney, met Shiller by chance while on a hike. Learning of his need, she offered hers and was a perfect match. Shiller is thriving after a successful transplant in April 2024, and they share a lifelong bond.

Wednesday, December 11

Actress and singer Halle Bailey and legendary musician Smokey Robinson join the show to chat about their new show, “A Motown Christmas Special.”

Jennifer welcomes back 7-year-old Luke Tillman from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He gives an update on his upcoming holiday plans and going viral from his memes!

Thursday, December 12

Award-winning musician Keith Urban joins the show to discuss his new album “High” and will perform “Wildside.”

Actor Aaron Pierre talks about the highly anticipated film “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Friday, December 13

Next, Grammy-winning artist Lucky Daye performs his hit “That’s You” from his album “Algorithm.”