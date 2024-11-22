John Legend, Cynthia Erivo and the Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Join the Guest Lineup

Mike Rosenthal/Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo/Mark Seliger

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in November 25 to 29 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with movie stars, Grammy-winning musicians, hilarious comedians, and many more!

Monday, November 25

Mike Rosenthal/James T. Bee

In a special episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer celebrates the music of R&B!

Award-winning musician John Legend stops by the show to celebrate the release of “Get Lifted (20th Anniversary).”

R&B superstar Muni Long will chat about her four Grammy nominations and her new album, “Revenge.”

Then, favorite dad and daughter duo, 6-year-old Tatum and Jay Galberth from Washington, D.C., are back, and Jennifer has a big surprise for them!

Tuesday, November 26

Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo

Jennifer sits down for an exclusive interview with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast members Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John.

Kuawuane Burton Courtesy Elev8 Entertainment & Medi

Then, gospel music legend Marvin Sapp will chat and perform “Never Would Have Made It.”

Wednesday, November 27

Mark Seliger/Food Network

Actress and singer Cynthia Erivo visits the stage to discuss the highly anticipated film “Wicked.” Plus, a magical music moment with Cynthia and Jennifer!

Actors James and Oliver Phelps drop by to talk about their new show, “Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.

Thursday, November 28

Cliff Lipson/CBS

Actor and host Joel McHale stops by to chat about the new season of “Crime Scene Kitchen.”

Jennifer welcomes 12-year-old award-winning inventor Anirudh Rao from Lone Tree, Colorado. Anirudh will share the inspiration behind his groundbreaking invention — an early tornado detection system that extends the warning time from 15 to 45 minutes. His innovative work has earned him recognition across the STEM community.

Friday, November 29

Ari Michelson

Actor and comedian Lamorne Morris drops by to chat about the film “Saturday Night.”

Plus, the Coles family from Wilmington, North Carolina, visit Jennifer onstage to talk about how they continue to help their community through The 4 Day Movement, which aims to enrich, empower, and support those who have fallen on hard times by giving them a helping “hand up” and connecting them to resources.

Jennifer then welcomes Josiah Johnson and his grandmother Theresa from Sacramento, California. Their rap battle videos have gone viral, attracting attention from celebrities like Timbaland, Drake, and Snoop Dogg. In their lighthearted battles, Josiah jokes about Theresa’s dentures and orthopedic shoes, while she playfully brings up his knee surgery at 21. Despite the teasing, they show the love between them.