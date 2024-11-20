Meet the Lucky Winner of Our Biggest Giveaway Ever!

In partnership with It’s a 10 Haircare , “The Jennifer Hudson Show” awarded $10,000 to one lucky winner in our biggest giveaway yet!

Here’s the lucky winner who was randomly selected to get the surprise of a lifetime!

Colleen is a former nurse who says she is passionate about caring for others.

“I give my time to others as much as I can,” she told “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “I help around my community a lot. I help my neighbors with transportation to their doctors or with errands.”

“Words cannot describe how I feel,” she continued. “I am incredibly blessed and honored to be a winner of such a grand prize.”

Colleen revealed how receiving $10,000 will change her life. “This will help me beyond measure,” she said. “I have been dreaming of returning to school.”

She continued, “With this money, I will be able to pay off some of my debt and pay for the college courses I need to restart my career in nursing. My passion has always been helping and taking care of others. With this prize, I will be able to achieve that.”

