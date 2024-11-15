Ted Danson, Jessica Alba & Jon Batiste Join the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted/Nino Munoz/David Needleman

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in November 18 to 22 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with TV icons, Grammy-winning musicians, movie stars, and many more!

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Monday, November 18

David Needleman

Multiple Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist Jon Batiste stops by to talk about his upcoming album “Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1).”

Jennifer also welcomes 10-year-old Samuel Henderson and his mother, Lori, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the stage. Samuel recently went viral for a video his mother filmed that showcased his amazingly accurate bird calls at his school’s talent show.

Tuesday, November 19

Andrew Eccles/Ray Katchatorian

Actor and author Henry Winkler will talk about his children’s book “Detective Duck: The Case of the Missing Tadpole” and the paperback of his memoir “Being Henry: The Fonz…and Beyond.”

﻿Giada De Laurentiis will chat about her food and lifestyle brand, “Giadzy.”

Wednesday, November 20

Nino Munoz

Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis stop by to discuss co-hosting the special “Honest Renovations: A Holiday Makeover.”

Thursday, November 21

To be announced.

Friday, November 22

Copyrighted

Join Jennifer Hudson for a festive Thanksgiving Show that celebrates the warmth and joy of the holidays!

Actor Ted Danson visits the show to talk about the Netflix series “A Man on the Inside.”

Jennifer then welcomes best friends T’Mani Woodland from Charleston, South Carolina, and Amber Mckay from Columbia, South Carolina. The two will share how a video of them dancing went viral, plus the inspiring story of their friendship.