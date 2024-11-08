Ciara, Martin Lawrence, and the Cast of ‘The Masked Singer’ Join the Guest Lineup

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in November 11 to 15 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with comedy icons, singers, TV stars, and many more!

Monday, November 11

R&B sensation Ciara will discuss her new song “Wassup” ft. Busta Rhymes.

Eight-year-old Hannah Strickland and her mom, Dawn, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, chat about their viral video of Hannah joyfully picking out Christmas tree ornaments. The heartwarming moment quickly gained attention online. Tune-in to see Jennifer’s big surprise for Hannah!

Jennifer welcomes community leader Antonio Brown from St. Petersburg, FL. Antonio, owner of Central Station Barbershop & Grooming, offers free haircuts to kids in his ‘Competitive Readers Book Club.” Inspired by barbershop culture as a safe space, he started the program to improve literacy in his community. Instead of paying for the haircut, kids learn about saving and financial literacy.

Tuesday, November 12

Actor Justin Hartley joins Jennifer to talk about Season 2 of his hit series “Tracker.”

Jennifer welcomes Noah Wilks and his mom, Jasmine, from Redford, Michigan, to the stage. Noah recently went viral when a video captured his newfound confidence and swagger after his first day of first grade.

Wednesday, November 13

Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence will chat about his comedy tour “Ya’ll Know What It Is!”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes theater teacher Alison Calder and her former student Cienna Dixon. Cienna shares how Alison made a lasting impact on her, especially during her mental health struggles. Cienna says she wouldn’t be here without Alison’s support, and as thank you, she got a tattoo of Alison’s phrase “Always with you.”

Thursday, November 14

Jennifer will celebrate “Hurricane Heroes,” highlighting inspiring stories of brave individuals who emerged as heroes during Hurricanes Helene and Milton. This special episode spotlights the resilience and selflessness of first responders, community leaders, and everyday citizens who came together to support one another.

Friday, November 15

Jennifer sits down for an exclusive interview with the panelists of “The Masked Singer,” Ken Jeong, Rita Ora, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy.

Also joining Jennifer is viral kid food critic and “food taster” Reese Jackson from New Orleans, Louisiana. Reese has recently taken the Internet by storm with his reactions to his mom’s elaborate home-cooked meals.