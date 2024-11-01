Warren G, Andrea Bocelli & Ethan Slater Join the Guest Lineup

Nathan James/Copyrighted/Emilio Madrid

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in November 4 to 8 for a musical week as Jennifer Hudson chats with hitmakers, a Broadway star, an actress, and a best-selling author!

Monday, November 4

Nathan James/Emilio Madrid

Hip-hop legend Warren G visits Jennifer’s stage to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his album “Regulate…G Funk Era” and his upcoming tour.

Broadway star Ethan Slater then chats with Jennifer about his magical role as Boq in the highly anticipated film “Wicked.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes back 7-year-old Bella Baker from Los Angeles to ask for Bella’s take on what she would do if she were president!

Tuesday, November 5

Singer, songwriter, and actress Christina Milian chats with Jennifer about her new Netflix film, “Meet Me Next Christmas.”

Then, Jennifer Ellis and her husband Travis from Fayetteville, West Virginia, join the show and share their story of how the loss of a loved one brought them together.

Wednesday, November 6

Christopher Patey

R&B sensation Jason Derulo is here is chat about his newest single, “Make Me Happy.”

New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima stops by to share tips on ways to take care of yourself and protect your joy during Election Week. She’ll also talk about her upcoming book, “Worthy.”

Thursday, November 7

HGTV

HGTV’s Drew and Jonathan Scott stop by to chat about their new series, “Don’t Hate Your House with the Property Brothers.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Rachel Siegel, a dance instructor in Los Angeles who went viral after posting about being left at the altar and then going to her wedding reception solo to celebrate with friends and family.

Friday, November 8

Copyrighted

Vocal legend Andrea Bocelli visits the show to talk about his upcoming concert film, “Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration.” Tune in for a transcendent musical moment between Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, and her pianist, Charles Jones.

Jennifer also welcomes twin sisters Alex and Ashley Kern from Buffalo, New York, who share their inspiring story. In 2016, Ashley, a high school senior, was injured in a drive-by shooting that left her paralyzed from the waist down. She and Alex had planned to attend college together and pursue nursing careers as first-generation graduates. After months in the hospital and rehab, Ashley missed the chance to start college with Alex. Despite these challenges, she persevered and eventually graduated from nursing school alongside her sister.