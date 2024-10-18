Derek Hough and Morgan Freeman Join the Guest Lineup

ABC/Adrienne Raquel/Morgan Freeman

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in October 21 to October 25 to see Jennifer Hudson sit down with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, October 21

Emmy Award-winning professional dancer and host Derek Hough swings by to chat about his upcoming dance tour, “Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays,” and this season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Next, former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes sits down with Jennifer to discuss her advocacy work and personal journey with breast cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Tuesday, October 22

Actor and comedian Lamorne Morris drops by to chat about the new film “Saturday Night.”

Jennifer then welcomes Josiah Johnson and his grandmother Theresa from Sacramento, California. Their rap battle videos have gone viral, attracting attention from celebrities like Timbaland, Drake, and Snoop Dogg. In their lighthearted battles, Josiah jokes about Theresa’s dentures and orthopedic shoes, while she playfully brings up his knee surgery at 21. Despite the teasing, they show the love between them.

Wednesday, October 23

Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman visits the show to talk about the second season of “Lioness.”

Joan Vassos makes an appearance to talk about being the first-ever lead of “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes 12-year-old Jack Carlin from El Paso, Texas. Over the summer, “Jack the Great” went viral for his excitement and love of watching the lights turn off. Since then, he’s traveled around the country to see the lights turn off at sports games, event centers, stores, and popular destinations like the Alamo, the Vegas Strip, and the Empire State Building. Next, he’ll be heading to Paris to watch the Eiffel Tower lights turn off.

Thursday, October 24

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. drops by to discuss hosting CNN’s “Have I Got News For You.”

Joel Madden stops by to chat about the new season of “Ink Master.”

Friday, October 25

Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete discuss their exciting hosting journey in the new season of “Queens Court.”

Jennifer then welcomes Madison Crowell and her mom, Melissa Langley, from Hinesville, Georgia. Madison made headlines for receiving over $15 million in scholarships and being accepted to 231 colleges, choosing a full-ride scholarship to High Point University. As a first-generation college student, she aims to inspire underprivileged youth. President Biden congratulated her, calling her a future leader.