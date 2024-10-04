Jimmy Kimmel, Wayne Brady & Josh Groban Join the Guest Lineup

Disney/Mark Seliger/Getty

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in October 7 to October 11 to see Jennifer Hudson sit down with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Monday, October 7

Disney/Mark Seliger/Adrienne Raquel

The one and only Jimmy Kimmel from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stops by the show.

Tems sits down for a chat and also performs a song from her album “Born in the Wild.”

Jennifer also welcomes Dr. Brian Rambarran, a urologist from Buffalo, New York, who is also a dedicated pilot. Once a month, Dr. Rambarran flies rescue missions to save animals, with a viral video of him unloading puppies garnering millions of views. For the past 12 years, he’s been rescuing dogs from kill shelters and euthanasia lists in Asheville, North Carolina, and transporting them to Nickel City Canine Rescue in Buffalo. As a urological cancer surgeon, he saves lives — and he gives dogs a second chance at life, too.

Tuesday, October 8

Getty/Mathieu Rainaud

Wayne Brady and members of his blended family, including Maīle Brady, Mandie Taketa, and Jason Fordham, stop by to discuss their reality series “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix.”

Khalid is here to talk about his album “Sincere.”

Jennifer also welcomes Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. Currently on the front lines of Hurricane Helene relief, Feeding America partners with food banks and local programs to provide food for those in need and advocates for lasting solutions to hunger.

Wednesday, October 9

Ricky Middlesworth/Scott Gries/Emily/Knecht/Steven Bergman/Elisabeth Caren/Bonnie Nichoalds

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, and Sherry Cola join Jennifer to chat about their Netflix series “Nobody Wants This.”

Jennifer also welcomes Maria Niemetz from Ontario, California, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Hispanic Heritage Month. Maria is an NICU nurse, grandmother, and breast cancer survivor. We’ll show a heartfelt nomination video from her daughter Rosanna and former daughter-in-law Cristina, both in the audience, and invite them to join Maria onstage. To top it off, Maria’s whole family, including her grandchildren, will walk out and surprise her.

Thursday, October 10

Josh Groban is here to talk about his nonprofit Find Your Light Foundation and its upcoming annual Find Your Light Benefit Concert for Arts Education.

Jennifer also welcomes William “Billy” Green Jr. from Harlem, New York. A proud Puerto Rican, Black, Italian, gay, and nonbinary teacher, Billy has taught chemistry and physics for over 20 years at A. Philip Randolph, a Title I high school. Named the 2023 New York State Teacher of the Year and Grand Marshal of the Queens Pride Parade, Billy’s passion for teaching, shaped by his experience with homelessness, drives him to serve underserved schools, as well as the prison on Rikers Island. He also co-leads the school’s LGBTQ affinity group and founded an LGBTQ youth support center in East Harlem.

Friday, October 11

Tia Mowry stops by the studio to chat about her reality series “My Next Act.”

GloRilla is also here to discuss her album “Glorious.”