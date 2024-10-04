Why This Inspiring 35-Year-Old Coach with ALS Is Reviving the Ice Bucket Challenge

Jennifer Hudson welcomed Johnny Rodriguez from Costa Mesa, California, to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to hear how he chooses joy and spreads positivity while battling an incurable disease.

Johnny is a former professional lacrosse player who became the head coach of the lacrosse team at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. When he took over the high school coaching program, the team went from losing every single game the year before to becoming one of the Top 25 lacrosse programs in the country!

In October 2023, Johnny had to step down from his position as head coach after his life took a turn and he was diagnosed with ALS while his wife was pregnant with their second child. He was given just two years to live.

“When I first heard about it, I was crushed,” Johnny recalled on the show. “Every time I looked at my wife, at my boys, I thought about my future, how much longer I had.”

He added, “You learn you can’t live that way.”

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is an incurable, progressive disease that attacks cells in the brain and spinal cord that are needed to keep muscles moving, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis.

Men are 20% more likely to be diagnosed with ALS. The disease most often affects people between the ages of 40 and 70; Johnny was just 35 when he was diagnosed.

Athletes vs. ALS

Since receiving the diagnosis, Johnny has maintained an incredibly positive attitude. He credits his faith with giving him the strength to fight the disease.

He also has become a passionate advocate for ALS awareness, especially among athletes. He partnered with ALS organization Augie’s Quest to create a foundation, Athletes vs. ALS, that aims to raise critical funds for ALS research through the support of athletes of all ages.

Johnny spends every day speaking with others living with ALS to give them hope and encourage them to “win the day,” a mantra that Johnny shared with Jennifer on the show.

“This disease wants to beat me,” he explained. “I attack it every day by spending four to six hours in treatment every day. I don’t take any days off. ALS doesn’t take any days off.”

The Cold Plunge Challenge

Athletes vs. ALS has launched a new Internet challenge in hopes of spreading awareness and raising funds for ALS research. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the “Ice Bucket Challenge,” Johnny is taking part in the “Cold Plunge Challenge.”

“It’s time to make waves again for a cause that matters. This year, we’re taking the plunge to honor the 10 year legacy of the Ice Bucket Challenge,” Johnny writes on his Instagram . “I challenge ALL OF YOU to take the plunge! Step up and dive into icy waters to show your support for those battling ALS.”

This is how you can join the challenge:

(1️) Take a video of yourself plunging into cold water — whether it’s in a pool, lake, the ocean, or an ice bath!

(2️) Nominate 3 friends or sports teams to do the same within 7 days, or consider donating to support ALS research.

(3) Post the video on social media and tag @athletesvsALS in your post.

(4️) Join the fight against ALS by holding events under the Athletes vs. ALS banner and by visiting augiesquest.org/athletes-vs-als/ for more information.