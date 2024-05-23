Mindy Kaling, Pam Grier & the Los Angeles Sparks Join the Guest Lineup

Ari Michaelson/Greg Gorman/Los Angeles Sparks

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in May 27 to May 31 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the guest lineup direct to your inbox!

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X, and Threads

Monday, May 27

Brian Bowen Smith

John Stamos chats about his memoir “If You Would Have Told Me.”

Tuesday, May 28

Copyrighted/Chase Foster

Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah is in the studio to talk about hosting his new game show, “The Quiz with Balls.”

Country singer (and Beyoncé collaborator) Tanner Adell stops by to chat about “Whiskey Blues.”

Wednesday, May 29

Ari Michelson

Mindy Kaling sits down with Jennifer to discuss skin care line Lion Pose.

Los Angeles Sparks

Next, Jennifer visits with Cameron Brink, Dearica Hamby, Lexie Brown, and Rickea Jackson from the Los Angeles Sparks basketball team.

Thursday, May 30

Greg Gorman

The iconic Pam Grier stops by to talk about Season 2 of her TV series “Them: The Scare.”

Jennifer then chats with second-grader Bailey Butts and first-graders Ashton Tyler and Bella Baker of Los Angeles, California, for a “Words from the Wise: Kids Edition” segment.

Next, Jennifer welcomes award-winning chef Keith Corbin from Los Angeles. Prior to owning Alta Adams restaurant, Keith faced many challenges. He was raised in Watts and was in and out of prison for 10-plus years before he decided to change the trajectory of his life. Since his release in 2014, Keith has obtained a certificate of rehabilitation from Los Angeles County and uses his experience to give back to others. Keith only hires staff who wouldn’t be given a chance anywhere else and says his restaurant is a place for community.

Friday, May 31

Bestselling author Sarah Jakes Roberts is here to talk about her book “Power Moves: Igniting Your Confidence and Becoming a Force.”