Cher on Loving Tupac, Turning Down Elvis, and More Memorable Music Moments

Cher is turning back time to reflect on her incredible music career!

In early April, Jennifer Hudson honored Cher at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the “I Got You Babe” singer was presented with the Icon Award.

“Icon — it’s a word, but I somehow don’t relate it to myself,” Cher told Jennifer in an exclusive interview backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood after the awards.

Cher credits her mother, Georgia Holt, for giving her her iconic voice. “My mom was a great singer; we did a duet,” she said, referencing the song “I’m Just Your Yesterday.” “I stole my mom’s voice and used it to become Cher.”

It was an inevitability that Cher would become a professional singer — the Grammy-winning legend shared that everyone in her house sang and played music. “In my house, Hank Williams and Tito Puente were always playing,” she said.

Head below for more music talk from the one and only Cher during her intimate chat with JHud on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” !

Cher Reveals Her Favorite Music Artist Is Tupac Shakur

When Jennifer asked Cher who her favorite music artist is, the “Believe” singer had quite the unexpected answer.

“Tupac,” replied Cher, referring to the rapper and songwriter best known for hits like “California Love” and “How Do U Want It.”

“[My boyfriend] Alexander started playing me Tupac,” she explained. “I was so taken aback by the depth of the words.”

Cher Explains Why She Turned Down a Romance with Elvis Presley

Cher has always been a desirable woman — even the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was interested in her!

“I was nervous,” said Cher, explaining to Jennifer why she turned him down back in the day. “I knew the people around him… I was nervous about his reputation.”

The singer told Jennifer that she didn’t have the confidence to go out with someone as famous as Elvis. “I’m really shy when I’m not working,” she added.

Because she’s shy, Cher waits for men to make the first move. “The reason I got with young men was… men my age or older — now they’re all dead — they were always terrified to approach me,” said Cher. “And younger men were the only ones [who did].”

Cher Names Her Favorite Song from Her Discography

Cher has been releasing music for nearly six decades! You’d think it would be impossible for her to pick a favorite song, but one in particular comes to mind.

“Some of my favorite songs are not my hits,” Cher told JHud. “There’s a song I did called ‘Song for the Lonely’ that I love. It wasn’t a hit, but it’s a great song.

“Sometimes you get a song and you just feel it so deep and you don’t care if it’s a hit,” said Cher.

Cher is fond of a few of her massively successful singles. “I like ‘Turn Back Time,’ and I like ‘Believe,’” she said, adding that this 1998 dance-pop song marked the first time Auto-Tune — which would be known as the “Cher Effect” for some time after — was used in a single.

Cher told Jennifer that she and her producer “jumped up and high-fived” after hearing the finished song for the first time.

She recalled that execs at her music label weren’t as in love with “Believe” as she was. “We don’t know it’s you at the beginning,” she remembered them saying. “And I said ‘Yes, that’s the brilliance of it.’”

“Believe” is the best-selling single of Cher’s career and won her a Grammy for Best Dance Recording, so that goes to show — always listen to Cher when it comes to music!