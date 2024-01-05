Mario Lopez and Molly Sims Join the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted/Felicia Lasala

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with another star-studded lineup and more surprises!

Tune in January 8 to January 12 to see JHud with big names from the world of television, movies, music, and more.

Monday, January 8

Mario Lopez promotes his hosting duties on “Access.”

Jennifer welcomes back content creator Ulysses “Uly” Morazan. Ulysses will chat with Jennifer about dating in the new year and New Year’s resolutions.

Tuesday, January 9

Garcelle Beauvais discusses “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Jennifer spotlights country-singing trio Remember Monday from London, U.K. The group is comprised of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele, who originally found fame in the quarterfinals of “The Voice U.K.” (2019) as part of Team JHud. They will perform and chat with Jennifer.

Wednesday, January 10

Jerry O'Connell promotes his game show “Pictionary.”

Jennifer welcomes Kelly Flowers from Dallas, TX, the founder of non-profit Women Leading Technology, which focuses on bringing diversity and equity into the tech space through programs for young girls. As a woman in tech, Kelly was often the only woman and the only person of color on her team. In 2018, Kelly started a LinkedIn Group where she invited other women working in tech to connect and figure out ways to get more women interested in the space. Today, Women Leading Technology is an official non-profit that she calls a “technology sorority.”

Jennifer welcomes 84-year-old skydiver Kim Emmons Knor from Denver, CO. She knew at age 5 that she wanted to one day jump out of a plane after her uncle returned home from World War II with a military parachute. Years later, she was one of only two women who competed against men in the U.S. team tryouts in 1961, and in 1962 she made history as a member of the first Women’s Parachute Team, winning gold at the 6th World Parachuting Championships. She has completed over 600 jumps and is currently in pursuit of earning her Gold Wings for 1,000 jumps.

Thursday, January 11

Rich Paul promotes his book “Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds.”

Saint Harison performs his hit song “Ego Talkin.”

Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old Nathan Katcher and his mother, Rachel, from St. Louis, MO. Nathan has been making headlines for his ability to solve long-equation math problems. Rachel started posting his videos on TikTok to share Nathan’s love for math with the world. Nathan has always been fascinated by numbers and by age 4, he was counting to 6,000. Nathan solves all math problems in his head and hopes to be a math scientist when he gets older.

Friday, January 12

Molly Sims discusses her skincare line YSE Beauty and her podcast “Lipstick on the Rim.”

Jennifer welcomes Olympic fencer Arianna Choi from Orlando, FL, who is the top-ranked 9-year-old fencer in the USA. She won her first tournament within one week of learning to fence and has never looked back. Winning six gold medals in her first year of fencing, she added another 16 tournament wins at the end of her second year. Arianna will chat and teach Jennifer how to fence.

Interview and performance by Grammy-winning poet J. IVY (album “The Light Inside”). He will perform spoken word with his wife, Tarrey Torae. J. Ivy was the first poet since Dr. Maya Angelou to win a Grammy.