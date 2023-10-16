Woman Who Has Helped Thousands of Members of the Unhoused Community Gets Emotional Surprise from Jennifer

Jennifer Hudson wants the world to know about a Los Angeles woman who is doing everything she can to support the unhoused and vulnerable in her community.

Katina Holliday from Los Angeles, California, is the founder of Holliday’s Helping Hands, a nonprofit that helps the unhoused population and young mothers recently released from incarceration.

Holliday’s Helping Hands not only provides 24-hour care and housing for disenfranchised individuals and families but also sets them up for success by teaching them the skills they need to thrive: planning home budgets, preparing for job interviews, and more.

Since its launch in 2018, the organization has housed over 500 people and has helped over 3,000 individuals.

Katina told “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that giving back was always important to her, but it wasn’t until she moved to L.A. to work as a nurse at a free clinic near Skid Row that she feel motivated to give back in a big way by launching her nonprofit.

Katina was a teen mom and never imagined that she would be able to give back to others the way that she has.

Jennifer surprised Katina by showing her a video compilation featuring people Katina has helped through her nonprofit expressing their gratitude. Katina’s family and co-workers were also in the live studio audience to show their support for her good deeds!

For more information, visit hollidayshh.org.