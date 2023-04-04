Enter for Your Chance to Win a $50 Baja Fresh Gift Card!
April 04, 2023
Sponsored by Baja Fresh | During an exciting round of “Mama Hud Needs,” everyone in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” live studio audience was surprised with a $50 gift card to Baja Fresh!
Now you can enter for a chance to win a $50 Baja Fresh gift card! Just fill out the form below.
Celebrate National Burrito Day this week at Baja Fresh! Get yourself a tasty BajaBurrito made with fresh ingredients like handmade guacamole and warm flour tortillas. Order online at bajafresh.com — and don’t forget the chips and fresh salsa!
Form expires on April 17, 2023.
