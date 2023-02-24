DJ Khaled, Jo Koy & Paula Abdul Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in February 27 to March 3 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of comedy, movies, TV, and music.

Monday, February 27

Joel McHale talks about his new show, “Animal Control.”

The actor then joins Wildlife Learning Center (WLC) co-founder David Riherd, who teaches Jennifer and Joel about different animals. WLC is a zoological park in Sylmar, California, that cares for more than 100 displaced, rescued, and zoo-born wild animals.

Tuesday, February 28

DJ Khaled talks to JHud about his new album, “God Did.”

Diego Boneta promotes “At Midnight.”

Wednesday, March 1

Comedian Jo Koy promotes his world tour.

Grammy Award winner Ashley McBryde promotes her album “Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.”

Thursday, March 2

Legendary actor Ernie Hudson promotes “Quantum Leap.”

Madison Bailey drops by to talk about “Outer Banks.”

Friday, March 3

Jennifer Hudson welcomes former “American Idol” judge Paula Abdul to the studio!

Jillian Michaels chats about The Fitness App and her podcast, “Keeping It Real.”