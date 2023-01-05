5 Best Moments from Morris Chestnut’s Interview

Morris Chestnut stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for a chat with JHud, and it’s a wonder he was able to talk at all with the audience screaming for him!

“They’re not gonna let you speak!” said JHud to the beloved actor over the audience’s whoops and wails. “We’re ALL fans!”

Here are the top five moments from Jennifer’s sit-down with the “Best Man” actor!

1. Morris revealing he saw JHud perform her big song on the set of ‘Dreamgirls’

Jennifer singing “And I Am Telling You” in “Dreamgirls” is one of the best on-screen performances of all time, and it turns out Morris watched movie history happen live!



According to Morris, his buddy Jamie Foxx invited him to the set to meet JHud. “And you were singing your song when I came down that day,” he recalled.



Jennifer remembers Morris being there — and she also remembers nearly being taken out of her performance upon realizing THE Morris Chestnut was watching her!



2. Morris’ mom made his star on the Walk of Fame happen

Morris received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2022, and it turns out it was his mama who made the whole thing a reality.

“My mother, she called me one day, she said, ‘You need to get your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,’” he told JHud. “She called my publicist, she called my wife, she says, ‘We gonna get him his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.’”

He wanted to make the day extra special for his mama since she put in so much effort making it happen, so he scheduled the ceremony on his mother’s birthday. Now that’s a good son!

3. Morris is often mistaken for other celebs

“People say, ‘I loved you in Fast and the Furious!’” he said, referencing Tyrese Gibson.

Other people he says he’s been mistaken for are rapper Charlamagne tha God and Taye Diggs. “Any bald-headed Black man with a goatee,” he laughed.

4. He used a body double on the set of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’

“There’s a scene in this show where I had a body double… where I’m completely naked in public,” he shared. “And I just wasn’t gonna do that. So I had somebody there to be completely naked in public.”

“I should have called Taye, Tyrese, or Charlamagne!” he joked. We agree!

5. JHud had a birthday dessert surprise for Morris!

Though Morris just turned 54 years old, “I feel like I’m 25, 35,” he said. “I play basketball. I’m very, very active.” Because Morris’ birthday is January 1, as a kid he felt ripped off for having a birthday so close to the holidays. To make up for it, and to satisfy the actor’s known sweet tooth, JHud brought out four of Morris’ favorite desserts on a platter for a tasty birthday surprise! (She then brought out more desserts so the audience could join in the celebration!)

