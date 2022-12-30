Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Morris Chestnut, Brian Tyree Henry Lead the Guest Lineup

Tune in January 2-6 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of TV and movies.

Monday, January 2

Brian Tyree Henry promotes his Apple TV+ film “Causeway.”

Tuesday, January 3

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton chats about her latest role as an “E! News” host.

“Abbott Elementary” actress Lisa Ann Walter joins Jennifer Hudson on the couch.

Wednesday, January 4

Wendi McLendon-Covey joins Jennifer on the couch to talk about “The Goldbergs.”

Kirby Howell-Baptiste chats about her children’s books “Little Black Boy” and “Little Black Girl.”

Jennifer welcomes “The Budgetnista” Tiffany Aliche to discuss spending habits for the New Year.

Thursday, January 5

Morris Chestnut promotes Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.”

Antonia Gentry stops by to chat “Ginny & Georgia.”

Friday, January 6