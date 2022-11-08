Jennifer Brings the Holiday Cheer to Sam’s Club

Jennifer Hudson surprised a few Sam’s Club members with some holiday gifts!

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud told her live studio audience that she’s gearing up for the holidays and recently went to a Sam’s Club in Southern California to chat with members about their winter plans.

Little did they know that Jenn was going to spread some holiday cheer!

In addition to sharing her own holiday tips and checking out the club’s featured items, Jenn brought joy when she picked up the bill for some lucky shoppers.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Back in the studio, Jenn gave her audience a $100 Sam’s Club gift card and a free one-year Sam’s Club Plus membership.

Not only do they have high quality items to make your holiday unforgettable, Sam’s Club offers great value so you get more bang for your buck. With Scan and Go on the Sam’s Club app, the club makes shopping so incredibly easy.

It truly is the season of giving!