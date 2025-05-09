Cedric the Entertainer, Kali Uchis
Episodes May 16, 2025
Jeff Katz/Zach Apo-Tsang
Comedian Cedric the Entertainer and Jennifer chat about his lifestyle brand “AC Barbeque.”
Grammy-winning Latin/pop/R&B artist Kali Uchis stops by to talk about her album “Sincerely.”
Plus, the famed Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performs an excerpt from “Cry.”
Next, Jennifer welcomes Vanessa Imani and her dad, Antonio Truyols, from Queens, New York. Growing up with parents who are both professional musicians, Vanessa has been immersed in music since she was a baby. Antonio started posting videos online of Vanessa singing, and it didn’t take long for her songs to go viral — her followers call her an “improv genius”!