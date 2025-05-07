Jennifer Celebrates 500 Episodes with a Cozy Surprise from Barefoot Dreams!

Sponsored by Barefoot Dreams | “The Jennifer Hudson Show” marked a major milestone today — 500 episodes! To kick off the celebration, Jennifer Hudson walked out to a roaring crowd and reflected on what this show has meant to her and so many others over the last three seasons.

“This has been amazing,” she said, beaming. “I am so grateful to be able to have this platform. I am grateful for my staff and my crew and for all the viewers at home. And all of you — each and every one of you in the audience who come out here all the time.”

JHud shared how much it lifts her heart and spirit to walk through the studio doors each day and be welcomed by smiling faces. “We’ve created a happy place together,” she said.

Through the cheers of the audience, Jennifer reflected on the many joyful moments the show has shared and the recognition it has received — four NAACP Image Awards, a Webby Award, two GLAAD Media Awards, People’s Choice Awards nominations, and 10 Daytime Emmy nominations. “Now let’s get to a thousand episodes,” she said with a laugh. “I want to do it!”

But what's a celebration without a little surprise? Jennifer had one more gift to share — not just a memory, but something to take home and snuggle up with. She surprised every member of the audience with a luxurious Barefoot Dreams throw blanket!

