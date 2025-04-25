Joshua Jackson

Jennifer also welcomes DeMira Pierre from Compton, California. DeMira is a volunteer youth basketball coach at the city of Carson Youth Sports program. One year ago, she founded Compton Fest, an event aimed at bringing resources to Compton and restoring pride in the community. Through this initiative, she aims to change the stigma surrounding the area by providing valuable resources such as health and wellness awareness, access to education, and opportunities for economic development and advancement.