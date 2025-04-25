The Temptations, Mike Epps & Tisha Campbell Headline Our First Week of May Shows!

Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is heading into May with an exciting week of shows from April 28 to May 2 !

Tune in this week to see Jennifer Hudson with an all-star lineup, including icons The Temptations, who stop by to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their number one song “My Girl,” and hear from comedian and actor Mike Epps about the series “Good American Family,” which he executive produced. Plus, Tisha Campbell returns alongside Finesse Mitchell to talk about the Dayum Gina! Comedy Tour.

Monday, April 28

Leigh Keily

Actor Joshua Jackson stops by to talk about his show “Doctor Odyssey.”

Jennifer also welcomes DeMira Pierre from Compton, California. DeMira is a volunteer youth basketball coach at the city of Carson Youth Sports program. One year ago, she founded Compton Fest, an event aimed at bringing resources to Compton and restoring pride in the community. Through this initiative, she aims to change the stigma surrounding the area by providing valuable resources such as health and wellness awareness, access to education, and opportunities for economic development and advancement.

Tuesday, April 29

Actors and stand-up comedians Tisha Campbell and Finesse Mitchell stop by to talk about the Dayum Gina! Comedy Tour.

Jennifer welcomes Rachel Nieves, owner of Buddies Coffee in Brooklyn, New York, who went viral after sharing that her shop might close due to rising rent and a big café moving in next door. Since then, thousands of people, including celebrities Joe Jonas and Liza Koshy, have shown support in person and online.

Plus, 9-year-old Janiya Smith and her mom Shirley from Sanford, Florida, drop by. Janiya and her mom wrote in to the show because they are huge fans and wanted to tell Jennifer about Janiya’s rapping skills and the book she wrote called “Yes, I’m a Girl with Locs.” Also known as Yung MKE, Janiya recently won Apollo night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and has gained a lot of attention online for her freestyles. Tune in to watch Janiya freestyle rap!

Wednesday, April 30

Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb

Jennifer chats with Joel Kim Booster, host of the Bravo show “Love Hotel,” about the new reality dating series.

Jennifer welcomes Dr. Adedamola Badewa from Dallas, Texas, who went viral for graduating from Georgetown medical school while pregnant and carrying her toddler with her. The first doctor in her family, she now mentors young Black medical students and secured a top residency — all while balancing motherhood.

Thursday, May 1

Shahar Azran

Legendary vocal group The Temptations stop by to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their number one song “My Girl.” Plus, tune in for a special performance by the group!

Raymond Alva

Singer-songwriter Leon Thomas drops by for his first talk show interview and discusses his upcoming album “MUTT Deluxe: HEEL.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Natalie Mott from Houston, Texas. Natalie is the founder of Lullabies and Chaos, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing essential resources and emotional support to expectant mothers. The organization was born out of Natalie’s own experience of becoming a mom at age 18 and working three jobs as a single parent to make ends meet. Her organization helps moms and threw a “Bundle of Joy Bash” for them — a surprise baby shower where they receive brand-new essential items like clothes, baby gear, nursery furniture, and more.

Friday, May 2

Comedian and actor Mike Epps chats with Jennifer about his comedy tour and the series “Good American Family,” which he executive produced.

And Andrea Dalzell, widely known as “The Seated Nurse,” from Brooklyn, New York, visits. Andrea was diagnosed with transverse myelitis at age 5, causing her to be fully wheelchair-dependent by the time she was 12. She is the first wheelchair-using registered nurse in New York state and now serves as the head of oncology nurse at the New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Brooklyn. Beyond tending to patients, Andrea has used her platform to champion disability rights, inspiring countless individuals through her advocacy work, and earning accolades such as New Mobility’s Person of the Year in 2021.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays.