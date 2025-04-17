Jeannie Mai, Bert Kreischer
Episodes April 25, 2025
Jeannie Mai/Todd Rosenberg
Emmy Award-winning TV host Jeannie Mai and Jennifer chat about her series “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation.”
Comedian Bert Kreischer stops by to talk about his Netflix stand-up special “Lucky.”
Jennifer then welcomes Marley McNealy from San Francisco, California. At just 15 years old, Marley is a 19-time national boxing champion and a four-time Junior Olympic gold medalist. She’s currently ranked number one in the country for her weight class and age group. She’s also a member of the junior USA Boxing National Team.