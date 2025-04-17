A Name That Says It All: Son Surprises Stepfather with Heartfelt Tribute

Jennifer Hudson welcomed the Sample family to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to celebrate an emotional story that recently went viral and touched millions across social media.

Jake Randle-Sample surprised his stepfather, Steven Sample, on his birthday with a life-changing announcement: He was officially adopting Steve’s last name.

Jake, who grew up without his biological father, shared that Steve has been a constant source of love and guidance since entering his life when Jake was 6 years old. Over the years, Steve became more than a father figure — he became family. Jake said taking Steve’s last name was his way of honoring the man who raised him with unwavering support and unconditional love.

“I decided to do it because I’m so grateful for everything my father has done for us — all the sacrifices he’s made,” Jake shared. “I did it not only to carry on the lineage but to give him his flowers, because I love him.”

Jake’s mom, Sheila Sample, captured the emotional moment on video, and it quickly spread online, resonating with viewers across the country. She said the entire family was moved to tears by the exchange, marking a defining moment in their journey together.

Before meeting Steve, Sheila raising her two children on her own. She once worried whether she’d find a partner who would love her children as his own — until she met Steve.

“It was an immediate fit. I was a single mom with two kids, and I would only let someone in who would love them as their own — that’s my guy,” Sheila said. “Don’t give up and don’t just settle. There are Steves out there.”

Although Steve isn’t their biological father, their story is a powerful reminder that family is defined by love, not blood.

“When you marry into a family, you marry the entire family,” Steve shared. “It takes a lot to be a family — it doesn’t take blood.”

To help them celebrate Steve’s birthday and Jake’s beautiful gesture, Jennifer surprised the family with a seven-night stay at any Wyndham hotel or resort, complete with round-trip airfare.

