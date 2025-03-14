Mario Lopez

Plus, Dr. Tommie Mabry from Jackson, Mississippi, visits to share the inspiring story of how he made his way out of one of the roughest neighborhoods in Mississippi by pursuing higher education. Now, as an educator and public speaker, he mentors and trains other educators, principals, and superintendents across the country on how to support students who face challenges. Dr. Tommie also established a scholarship out of his own pocket at his alma mater, Tougaloo College, where he has been able to support students like himself in pursuing their education.