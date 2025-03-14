SZA, Mario Lopez & Gabriel Iglesias Join a Star-Studded Week of Shows!

Copyrighted/Cassidy Meyers/Troy Conrad

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” keeps the spotlight shining with an incredible guest lineup!

From March 17 to March 21, Jennifer Hudson welcomes Hollywood stars, a Grammy-winning artist, a beloved comedian, and more. Don’t miss the laughter and unforgettable moments all week long!

Subscribe to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter to get the latest guest lineup delivered straight to your inbox.

Monday, March 17

JB Lacroix and WireImage/Copyrighted

Actress Kat Dennings stops by to talk about the ABC series “Shifting Gears.”

Plus, actress Kate Flannery teaches Jennifer about St. Patrick’s Day traditions!

Tuesday, March 18

National Geographic/Evelyn Freja/Gisella Torres

TV personality Antoni Porowski visits Jennifer to chat about his upcoming National Geographic series “No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski.”

Actress Gina Torres stops by to discuss the final season of “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

Jennifer also welcomes Jake and Lauren Beck from Toledo, Ohio. The two recently went viral for a video of the moment Jake found out Lauren is pregnant. The couple has struggled with infertility in the past, so they were overjoyed to learn they were able to conceive naturally after previously undergoing fertility treatments.

Wednesday, March 19

Troy Conrad

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias chats with Jennifer about his new Netflix special “Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy.”

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Dr. Vinson Eugene Allen from Redondo Beach, California. Dr. Allen is an emergency medicine physician and the founder of Dusk to Dawn Urgent Care, the first African American-owned urgent care facility in the United States, with a chain of locations serving Greater Los Angeles and Orange County. Believing that building strong connections with patients and fostering community is just as important as the clinical aspects of health care, Dr. Allen has spent over 20 years ensuring accessible and equitable care for underserved populations in Southern California.

Thursday, March 20

Copyrighted

Host and actor Mario Lopez stops by to discuss his national radio show “On with Mario.”

Plus, Dr. Tommie Mabry from Jackson, Mississippi, visits to share the inspiring story of how he made his way out of one of the roughest neighborhoods in Mississippi by pursuing higher education. Now, as an educator and public speaker, he mentors and trains other educators, principals, and superintendents across the country on how to support students who face challenges. Dr. Tommie also established a scholarship out of his own pocket at his alma mater, Tougaloo College, where he has been able to support students like himself in pursuing their education.

Friday, March 21

Cassidy Meyers

Grammy Award-winning artist SZA joins Jennifer to talk about her highly anticipated tour with Kendrick Lamar and the release of “SOS Deluxe: Lana,” the expanded edition of her chart-topping album.

Jennifer also welcomes the Taylor family: Stephan, Erion, and their three children, Stephan II, Gianna, and Josephine, from Altadena, California. After losing their home in the Eaton Fire, the Taylors remain focused on what matters most: family, community, and rebuilding together. Known for their volunteer work with local youth, they inspire others with their strength and positivity. Their children say their resilience is a daily motivation, and Stephan and Erion believe Altadena’s history reflects its close-knit, unbreakable spirit. Despite losing everything, the Taylors say they have everything.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area .