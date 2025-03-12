Give Someone a Special Shout-Out!

Want to give someone special the recognition they deserve? Now’s your chance!

Record a video from your own “Shout-Out Couch” and tell someone how much they mean to you.

Here’s how:

- Film a video no longer than 60 seconds of you sitting on a couch with the person you want to recognize.

- Share why they’re amazing and how much you appreciate them.

- Capture their real-time reaction as they hear your heartfelt message.