Anthony Mackie
Episodes February 20, 2025
Actor Anthony Mackie comes down to talk about the newest Marvel film “Captain America: Brave New World.”
Jennifer also welcomes Brian McShea and his fiancée Stephanie Raynor from Altadena, California. Brian and Stephanie lost their home in the Eaton Fire last month. When they were cleared to visit where their house once stood, Brian was able to sift through the rubble and miraculously find the engagement ring he planned to give to Stephanie and proposed to her on the spot. Their story went viral on social media.