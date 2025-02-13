Anthony Mackie, Mikey Madison, and Tyla Join the Guest Lineup

Copyrighted/Brent McKeever

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in from February 10 to February 14 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with Grammy winners, Oscar nominees, movie stars, and many more!

Monday, February 17

The Riker Brothers

Actor and comedian Bill Bellamy stops by to talk about his upcoming comedy dates.

Tuesday, February 18

Singer-songwriter Tyla visits to talk about the remix of her song “Push 2 Start” with Sean Paul.

Jennifer also welcomes 13-year-old Judah Scott from Ottawa, Canada. Judah has gained social media fame for covering songs and posting them and performing with one of his favorite bands, LANY.

Wednesday, February 19

Oscar nominee Mikey Madison will talk about her film “Anora.”

Plus, comedian and actor Druski stops by to talk about his upcoming reality dating series “Coulda Been Love.”

Next, educators Stanley Alston and Tiffany Davis from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, join the show to share their inspiring work at Achieve Academy East, a transitional school for students struggling in traditional settings. Dean of students Stan and special education teacher Tiffany help students improve behavior, attendance, and academics before they return to their home schools. Two years ago, Stan began celebrating students’ achievements and birthdays by bursting into classrooms with a boom box — videos of which have since gone viral. They say these small celebrations boost confidence and self-esteem for kids who often feel forgotten.

Thursday, February 20

Actor Anthony Mackie comes down to talk about the newest Marvel film “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Jennifer also welcomes Brian McShea and his fiancée Stephanie Raynor from Altadena, California. Brian and Stephanie lost their home in the Eaton Fire last month. When they were cleared to visit where their house once stood, Brian was able to sift through the rubble and miraculously find the engagement ring he planned to give to Stephanie and proposed to her on the spot. Their story went viral on social media.

Friday, February 21

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” throws a surprise celebration — for Jennifer Hudson!

Singer-songwriter and actress Coco Jones drops by to chat about her new music.