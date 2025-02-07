Valentine's Day Show

Jennifer welcomes Brian McShea and his fiancée, Stephanie Raynor, from Altadena, California, to share their remarkable story of resilience and love. They lost their home last month in the Eaton Fire. Brian was out of town when the flames erupted, while Stephanie narrowly escaped with their pets. Returning to the ashes, Brian miraculously discovered the engagement ring he had hidden and proposed on the spot. A neighbor captured the emotional moment and the photo quickly went viral, offering a glimmer of hope amid heartbreak. As they plan their wedding, Brian and Stephanie are committed to rebuilding their future alongside their beloved Altadena community.