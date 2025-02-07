Colman Domingo

Plus, Jennifer welcomes Royal Ramey from San Bernardino, California. Royal is the co-founder and CEO of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program (FFRP), a nonprofit organization that provides career support to formerly incarcerated firefighters and those currently incarcerated in California’s Conservation Camps who are interested in careers in the wildland and forestry sector. Their mission is to increase wildfire personnel from non-traditional and underrepresented communities, providing them the training, skills, resources, and experience needed to secure gainful employment.