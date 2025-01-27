Keke Palmer

10-year-old Grayson and his mother, Terica Roberts, from Altadena, California, join Jennifer to share their inspiring story. Grayson, who is legally blind due to a chromosomal disorder, lost his home in the Altadena Eaton Fire, evacuating with his family with only a few belongings. Despite losing his Braille items and beloved drum set, Grayson remains positive in a now-viral video, sharing his love for his neighborhood. In 2023, music lover Grayson was surprised by Travis Barker while raising money for visually impaired kids in Ghana. Most recently, Travis gifted him a new drum set! Grayson and his family are looking forward to rebuilding and playing music again.