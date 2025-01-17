Debbie Allen, J. Ivy

Copyrighted

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” partners with the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to host a special episode focused on the National Day of Racial Healing.

The special hour is dedicated to helping people of all identities and backgrounds come together, reflect, and begin or continue their journey of healing from the effects of racism.

Actress and dancer Debbie Allen joins this special episode and will discuss the impact of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.