Zachary Quinto, Aloe Blacc

Singer and rapper Aloe Blacc stops by to chat about his upcoming album “Stand Together.” Plus, tune in for a special performance of his song “One Good Thing.”

Jennifer also welcomes Berhanu Dallas, aka “Dr. Drip,” from Atlanta, Georgia, to the show. Dr. Drip is a marketing education teacher at Forest Park High School. Recently, he has gained lots of attention on social media for his humorous videos with his students and how he connects with them.