O'Shea Jackson Jr., Lee Jung-Jae
Episodes January 08, 2025
Lionsgate/Mok Jung-wook/Netflix
Actor and rapper O’Shea Jackson Jr. drops by to talk about his new film “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.”
Emmy-winning actor Lee Jung-Jae chats with Jennifer about the highly anticipated new season of Netflix’s “Squid Games.”
Jennifer also welcomes Air Force veteran firefighter Durrell Council from Chesterfield, Virginia, to the stage. Durell was recently diagnosed with ALS and hopes to share his story with Jennifer, including how he chooses to let go of fear, speak with joy, and enjoy every moment of life.