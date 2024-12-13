Michelle Obama, Jeffrey Wright, and Kerry Washington Join the Guest Lineup

Miller Mobley/Copyrighted/JSquared Photography

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in December 16 to December 20 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with movie stars, TV icons — and a former First Lady!

Monday, December 16

Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright stops by to chat about his new series, “The Agency.”

Jennifer welcomes the Izzo family from Buffalo, New York, to the show! Meggan and Allie have been fostering their three children for the past five years, and a recent video of David, Brooklyn, and Piper learning they finally have an adoption date recently went viral. Meggan and Allie hope to provide representation for diverse modern families and encourage others to consider fostering and adopting.

Tuesday, December 17

Jennifer has an exclusive interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama, who will make her first appearance on the show! They’ll talk about Michelle’s new book, “Overcoming: A Workbook.”

Additionally, they’ll discuss Michelle’s role as executive producer on the Netflix series “The Later Daters” and will be joined by cast members Logan Ury and Dr. Anise Mastin.

Plus, Boston Public School’s newest “Teacher of the Year,” Ms. Tanisha Milton, visits the show.

Wednesday, December 18

The cast of the upcoming Netflix dramedy series “No Good Deed,” featuring Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, and O-T Fagbenle, exclusively joins Jennifer to talk about their new series.

Thursday, December 19

Jennifer has the exclusive interview with “The Six Triple Eight” cast — Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Pepi Sonuga, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, and Moriah Brown — to discuss their new movie.

Friday, December 20

To be announced.