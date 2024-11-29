Snoop Dogg, Latto & Busta Rhymes Join the Guest Lineup

Art Streiber/NBC/Getty

Season 3 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” continues with a star-studded lineup!

Tune in December 2 to December 6 for an amazing week as Jennifer Hudson chats with rap legends, movie stars, viral sensations, and many more!

Monday, December 2

Snoop Dogg stops by to chat about “The Voice” and is then joined by and his daughter Cori Broadus to discuss their docuseries “Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story.”

Jennifer also welcomes back 12-year-old kid reporter Jeremiah Fennell from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tuesday, December 3

Yvette Nicole Brown joins the show to discuss the upcoming Motion Picture & Television Fund’s telethon.

Zoe Oli from Atlanta, Georgia — the 12-year-old CEO and founder of Beautiful Curly Me — joins the show. Zoe chats about the mission of Beautiful Curly Me to empower young Black and Brown girls by providing dolls, books, puzzles, and content that encourages self-love and confidence in their natural hair.

Wednesday, December 4

Rapper Latto sits down for her first talk show interview to chat about her new album “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” and Season 2 of “Rhythm + Flow” on Netflix. Plus, don’t miss her epic performance.

Jennifer then welcomes Rhiannah Gordon and her kids, Flynn and Rhiley, from Sacramento, California. They share the heartwarming story of the emotional viral video of Rhiannah and her kids finding out she passed the California bar exam. Rhiannah hopes her story encourages others to persevere.

Thursday, December 5

Brian Tyree Henry joins Jennifer to talk about his new film, “The Fire Inside.”

Xylene DeCoteau and her father, Carlond, join the show to share their emotional story. Xylene is a pilot for Mesa Airlines and had the extraordinary opportunity to fly her dad for the first time as a passenger. A video of her inspiring speech went viral as she surprised her dad during the flight, honoring the sacrifices he made to help her achieve her dream of becoming a pilot.

Friday, December 6

Rapper and actor Busta Rhymes visits the show to talk about his upcoming album “Dragon Season.” He’ll also perform his song “Do the Busabus Pt.2.”

Jennifer then welcomes hero Jacob Bell and his wife Jessica from Red Oak, Texas. They share their inspiring story of how Jacob spent 20 years in and out of prison but turned his life around after he met Jessica when he was released in 2017. He recently made headlines for saving two people’s lives in the space of six weeks. After a difficult life, Jacob says he’s found a renewed sense of purpose and self-worth.