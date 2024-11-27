Brian Tyree Henry
Episodes December 05, 2024
Brian Tyree Henry joins Jennifer to talk about his new film, “The Fire Inside.”
Xylene DeCoteau and her father, Carlond, join the show to share their emotional story. Xylene is a pilot for Mesa Airlines and had the extraordinary opportunity to fly her dad for the first time as a passenger. A video of her inspiring speech went viral as she surprised her dad during the flight, honoring the sacrifices he made to help her achieve her dream of becoming a pilot.