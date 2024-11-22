Skip to main content

John Legend, Muni Long

Episodes November 25, 2024

In a special episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer celebrates the music of R&B!

Award-winning musician John Legend stops by the show to celebrate the release of “Get Lifted (20th Anniversary).”

R&B superstar Muni Long will chat about her four Grammy nominations and her new album, “Revenge.”

Then, favorite dad and daughter duo, 6-year-old Tatum and Jay Galberth from Washington, D.C., are back, and Jennifer has a big surprise for them!