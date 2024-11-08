Eight-year-old Hannah Strickland and her mom, Dawn , from Port St. Lucie, Florida, chat about their viral video of Hannah joyfully picking out Christmas tree ornaments. The heartwarming moment quickly gained attention online. Tune-in to see Jennifer’s big surprise for Hannah!

Jennifer welcomes community leader Antonio Brown from St. Petersburg, FL. Antonio, owner of Central Station Barbershop & Grooming, offers free haircuts to kids in his ‘Competitive Readers Book Club.” Inspired by barbershop culture as a safe space, he started the program to improve literacy in his community. Instead of paying for the haircut, kids learn about saving and financial literacy.