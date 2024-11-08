Ciara
Episodes November 11, 2024
Michael Drummond
R&B sensation Ciara will discuss her new song “Wassup” ft. Busta Rhymes.
Eight-year-old Hannah Strickland and her mom, Dawn, from Port St. Lucie, Florida, chat about their viral video of Hannah joyfully picking out Christmas tree ornaments. The heartwarming moment quickly gained attention online. Tune-in to see Jennifer’s big surprise for Hannah!
Jennifer welcomes community leader Antonio Brown from St. Petersburg, FL. Antonio, owner of Central Station Barbershop & Grooming, offers free haircuts to kids in his ‘Competitive Readers Book Club.” Inspired by barbershop culture as a safe space, he started the program to improve literacy in his community. Instead of paying for the haircut, kids learn about saving and financial literacy.