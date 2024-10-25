Skip to main content

Halloween Celebration! Janelle Monáe, Lance Bass

Episodes October 31, 2024

It's “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Halloween Celebration! Tune in for a special episode of spooktacular fun, featuring performances, festive costumes, and special surprises!

Award-winning musician and actress and the “Queen of Halloween,” Janelle Monáe, stops by to show off her amazing costume!

Singer Lance Bass joins the celebration to chat about the Paramount+ documentary “Larger than Life: Reign of the Boybands.”  