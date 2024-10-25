Damon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr., Hannah Storm

Father and son Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. join Jennifer at the show. The actors and comedians will be chatting about the CBS show “Poppa’s House.”

Plus, SportsCenter’s Hannah Storm visits to discuss her personal journey with breast cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mother-daughter duo Kenedi and Ellen Smith from Murrieta, California, stop by to share their inspiring journey through multiple surrogacies. They’re now spreading awareness and education through their podcast, “Stop. Sit. Surrogate,” where they discuss the many facets of surrogacy and the invaluable experiences it offers.