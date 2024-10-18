Morgan Freeman, "The Golden Bachelorette" Joan Vassos
Episodes October 23, 2024
Nigel Parry/Disney/Brian Bowen Smith
Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman visits the show to talk about the second season of “Lioness.”
Joan Vassos makes an appearance to talk about being the first-ever lead of “The Golden Bachelorette.”
Plus, Jennifer welcomes 12-year-old Jack Carlin from El Paso, Texas. Over the summer, “Jack the Great” went viral for his excitement and love of watching the lights turn off. Since then, he’s traveled around the country to see the lights turn off at sports games, event centers, stores, and popular destinations like the Alamo, the Vegas Strip, and the Empire State Building. Next, he’ll be heading to Paris to watch the Eiffel Tower lights turn off.