Lamorne Morris
Episodes October 22, 2024
Ari Michelson
Actor and comedian Lamorne Morris drops by to chat about the new film “Saturday Night.”
Jennifer then welcomes Josiah Johnson and his grandmother Theresa from Sacramento, California. Their rap battle videos have gone viral, attracting attention from celebrities like Timbaland, Drake, and Snoop Dogg. In their lighthearted battles, Josiah jokes about Theresa’s dentures and orthopedic shoes, while she playfully brings up his knee surgery at 21. Despite the teasing, they show the love between them.