Holly Robinson Peete & Rodney Peete

Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete discuss their exciting hosting journey in the new season of “Queens Court.”

Jennifer then welcomes Madison Crowell and her mom, Melissa Langley, from Hinesville, Georgia. Madison made headlines for receiving over $15 million in scholarships and being accepted to 231 colleges, choosing a full-ride scholarship to High Point University. As a first-generation college student, she aims to inspire underprivileged youth. President Biden congratulated her, calling her a future leader.