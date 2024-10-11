Tichina Arnold, Terry Crews
Episodes October 18, 2024
“The Gift of Love: Jennifer’s Holiday in October Special.”
Jennifer Hudson will give an exclusive debut performance from her new holiday album “The Gift of Love.” Get ready for a magical musical moment that will light up your holiday season!
Actors Tichina Arnold and Terry Crews join Jennifer to discuss the exciting reboot of “Everybody Still Hates Chris.”
Plus, Jennifer welcomes the Senters Family from Phoenix, AZ — Ryan and Sara Senters, along with their nine adopted children. Together, they will share their powerful journey of founding Ohana, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster youth in Arizona. Through Ohana, the Senters family provides life-changing opportunities, including mentorship programs, career services, and transformative experiences that help these young people thrive beyond their immediate communities.