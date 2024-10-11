Tichina Arnold, Terry Crews

Jennifer Hudson will give an exclusive debut performance from her new holiday album “The Gift of Love.” Get ready for a magical musical moment that will light up your holiday season!

Plus, Jennifer welcomes the Senters Family from Phoenix, AZ — Ryan and Sara Senters, along with their nine adopted children. Together, they will share their powerful journey of founding Ohana, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster youth in Arizona. Through Ohana, the Senters family provides life-changing opportunities, including mentorship programs, career services, and transformative experiences that help these young people thrive beyond their immediate communities.